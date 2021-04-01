Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%.

FBIO stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.73. 10,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,892. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $5.08. The company has a market cap of $349.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41.

Several research firms have weighed in on FBIO. Dawson James boosted their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

