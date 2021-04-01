Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,378 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,807,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,707,000 after acquiring an additional 469,298 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,753,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Forward Air by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 235,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,065,000 after acquiring an additional 179,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Forward Air by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,159,000 after acquiring an additional 149,589 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forward Air alerts:

FWRD stock opened at $88.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $93.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $350.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.