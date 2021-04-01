Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Stock Position Raised by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,049 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.67% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $14,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,499,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,044,000.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLJP opened at $30.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $31.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.