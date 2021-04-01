Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 934,900 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the February 28th total of 649,900 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 917,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Freedom stock opened at $53.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average is $46.23. Freedom has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $61.77.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.23 million for the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 36.38% and a net margin of 29.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Freedom in the fourth quarter worth $4,905,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freedom in the 4th quarter valued at $4,327,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Freedom during the 3rd quarter worth about $898,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Freedom during the 4th quarter worth about $1,143,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freedom by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 18,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

