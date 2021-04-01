Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

Get Fresnillo alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fresnillo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

FNLPF opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fresnillo (FNLPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.