Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,659.50

Shares of Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,659.50 ($34.75) and traded as high as GBX 2,785 ($36.39). Frontier Developments shares last traded at GBX 2,720 ($35.54), with a volume of 64,353 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,659.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,772.81.

In other Frontier Developments news, insider Jonathan (Jonny) Francis Watts sold 21,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,416 ($31.57), for a total value of £525,673.28 ($686,795.51).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

