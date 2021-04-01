FS Development Corp. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share

FS Development Corp. (NASDAQ:GMTX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of FS Development in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FS Development’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GMTX. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on FS Development in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FS Development in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

GMTX stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. FS Development has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

FS Development Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a precision medicine company, focuses on the development of new therapies for patients suffering from dry AMD and linked diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

