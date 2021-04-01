Fulcrum Equity Management Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $11,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $494,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,189. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $59.09 and a one year high of $113.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.