Fulcrum Equity Management Invests $404,000 in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 56,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,114,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 97.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.31. 1,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,846. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.21.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit