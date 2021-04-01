Fulcrum Equity Management Invests $404,000 in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 56,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,114,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 97.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.31. 1,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,846. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.21.

