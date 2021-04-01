Fulcrum Equity Management Purchases 2,288 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,075,000 after buying an additional 3,017,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,791,000 after buying an additional 1,386,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after buying an additional 1,291,599 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,634,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,065,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,317,000 after buying an additional 339,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.79. The stock had a trading volume of 19,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,494. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.79. The firm has a market cap of $75.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.75 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

