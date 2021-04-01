Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 1,198 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Fulcrum Equity Management reduced its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $7.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $268.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,432. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.24 and a 52 week high of $325.54. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.18.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total transaction of $78,850.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,587.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $719,873.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,080.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,942. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.04.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

