Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 187 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Fulcrum Equity Management reduced its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fulcrum Equity Management owned approximately 0.06% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000.

SOXX traded up $9.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $433.87. 88,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,932. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $191.90 and a 1 year high of $443.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.36.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

