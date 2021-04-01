FY2021 EPS Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Cut by William Blair

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 29th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $38.71 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $38.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,094.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,889.15 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,128.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,169.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

