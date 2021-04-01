FY2021 EPS Estimates for AngioDynamics, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for AngioDynamics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.02.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ANGO opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average is $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $888.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $23.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $120,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,690.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

