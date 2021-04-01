FY2021 EPS Estimates for H.B. Fuller Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) – G.Research lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of H.B. Fuller in a report released on Monday, March 29th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $3.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.25. G.Research also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. H.B. Fuller presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

Shares of FUL stock opened at $62.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $64.73.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.98 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $393,952.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $213,857.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,058.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,453 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,300 in the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after acquiring an additional 140,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 78,541 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

