FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (TSE:WEE) Issued By Piper Sandler

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (TSE:WEE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.01.

Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($1.00). The company had revenue of C$152.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$151.60 million.

Earnings History and Estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE)

