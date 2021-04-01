Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

GLPI has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.42.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $42.43 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.58%.

In other news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $1,386,762.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,762 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,763.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $145,039.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,976.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,130 shares of company stock worth $1,849,909. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,107 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,183,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 77,397 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,155,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,544,000 after purchasing an additional 157,689 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,374,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,678,000 after purchasing an additional 483,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $99,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.