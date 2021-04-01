Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) and Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Head to Head Comparison

Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) and Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Garrett Motion and Stoneridge, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A Stoneridge 0 2 1 0 2.33

Stoneridge has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.17%. Given Stoneridge’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stoneridge is more favorable than Garrett Motion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.7% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Stoneridge shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Stoneridge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stoneridge has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Garrett Motion and Stoneridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion 6.65% -6.89% 6.44% Stoneridge -1.13% 1.27% 0.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Garrett Motion and Stoneridge’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.12 $313.00 million $3.86 1.34 Stoneridge $834.29 million 1.03 $60.29 million $1.47 21.64

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Stoneridge. Garrett Motion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stoneridge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats Stoneridge on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions. It also provides Intrusion Detection and Prevention System, an automotive cybersecurity solution; and integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system. The company offers its products in the aftermarket through distributors. Garrett Motion Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland. On September 20, 2020, Garrett Motion Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, actuators, and connectors that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle. The Electronics segment designs and manufactures driver information systems, camera-based vision systems, connectivity, and compliance products. Its products collect, store, and display vehicle information, such as speed, pressure, maintenance data, trip information, operator performance, temperature, distance traveled, and driver messages related to vehicle performance. This segment's electronic control units regulate, coordinate, monitor, and direct the operation of the electrical system within a vehicle. The Stoneridge Brazil segment designs, manufactures, and sells vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services; vehicle security alarms and convenience accessories; in-vehicle audio and infotainment devices; and telematics solutions. It provides its products and systems to various original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 customers, as well as aftermarket distributors and mass merchandisers for use in various vehicle platforms. Stoneridge, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

