Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on shares of Genel Energy in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:GEGYF opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92. Genel Energy has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $2.80.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

