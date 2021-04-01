Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Short Interest Up 46.0% in March

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the February 28th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 73.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNMSF opened at $334.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $351.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.35. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $189.25 and a twelve month high of $456.83.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

