Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives $101.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.43.

GPC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,383. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $57.87 and a 1 year high of $118.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.47.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

