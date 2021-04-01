Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Short Interest Up 74.9% in March

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,700 shares, an increase of 74.9% from the February 28th total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,357.0 days.

Shares of GRRMF stock remained flat at $$106.90 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.75. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of $71.41 and a 12 month high of $119.50.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

GRRMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Gerresheimer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.