GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) Short Interest Down 23.3% in March

GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GigCapital3 during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital3 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GigCapital3 in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GigCapital3 by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in GigCapital3 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on GigCapital3 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

GigCapital3 stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 869,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,506. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.24. GigCapital3 has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $17.36.

About GigCapital3

GigCapital3, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

