Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Shares Down 8.3%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s stock price was down 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.46 and last traded at $9.55. Approximately 14,214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,572,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $581.16 million, a P/E ratio of -149.43 and a beta of 0.63.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.63 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,929,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,966,000 after acquiring an additional 919,062 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $4,156,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter worth $4,056,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 248,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 96,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 239,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 67,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

About Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

