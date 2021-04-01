Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.05% of Walker & Dunlop worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,896,000 after acquiring an additional 352,168 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 4,660.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precept Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. Precept Management LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total transaction of $828,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 133,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,563,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $701,201.55. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 103,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,033.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,484 shares of company stock valued at $9,803,323. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WD opened at $102.74 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $113.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a current ratio of 187.94. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

WD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

