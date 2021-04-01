Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,794 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 24,554 shares.The stock last traded at $12.18 and had previously closed at $12.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,873,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 503.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares in the last quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Lomas Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides strategic technology and payments partner services to merchants worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It operates a technology platform that serves a network of approximately 400,000 merchant stores.

