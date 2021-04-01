Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSPX. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HSPX opened at $47.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.97. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $52.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.