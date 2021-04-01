Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down to $9.75

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.75, but opened at $9.27. Gold Fields shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 40,545 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.51.

The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.2183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.95%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

