Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Major Shareholder Gmt Capital Corp Sells 238,000 Shares

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 238,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $164,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,334,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,281,018.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 880,300 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $889,103.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,249,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $1,024,754.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 389,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $183,065.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 303,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $148,470.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 700,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $399,285.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 291,724 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $128,358.56.

Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $256.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.25. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 233.60%. The business had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 163,730 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,323,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 648,491 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 264,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $1.00 to $1.20 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Gran Tierra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.96.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

