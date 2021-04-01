Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the February 28th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 727,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CBULF stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. Gratomic has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04.
Gratomic Company Profile
Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Gratomic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gratomic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.