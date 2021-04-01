Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the February 28th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 727,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CBULF stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. Gratomic has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04.

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of assets primarily in Canada and Namibia. The company holds a 63% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie, Karas region of southern Namibia; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that include eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

