Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Shares Gap Up to $29.64

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.64, but opened at $30.61. Great Western Bancorp shares last traded at $30.71, with a volume of 74 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.48 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. Great Western Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.50%.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

