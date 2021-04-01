Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $28.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $478.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Plains will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Green Plains by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Green Plains by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Green Plains by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

