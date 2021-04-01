GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Stock Price Down 6.2%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)’s share price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.34 and last traded at $23.34. Approximately 4,973 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 575,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

GP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $492.67 million and a P/E ratio of -175.52.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GP. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the third quarter valued at $50,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

