GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the February 28th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GHG. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the period.

NYSE:GHG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.20. The company had a trading volume of 36,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,490. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $15.17.

GHG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

