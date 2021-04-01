Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Price Down 4%

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)’s share price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.55 and last traded at $16.59. Approximately 79,857 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 941,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

GRFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grifols has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Grifols by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Grifols by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its position in Grifols by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Grifols by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Grifols by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

