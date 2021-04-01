Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Issues Earnings Results

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62, Fidelity Earnings reports. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

Shares of GES stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 2.08. Guess’ has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GES. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Guess’ in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

