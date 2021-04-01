Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62, Fidelity Earnings reports. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

Shares of GES stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 2.08. Guess’ has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GES. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Guess’ in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?

Earnings History for Guess` (NYSE:GES)

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit