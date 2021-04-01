Guess’ Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,900 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 921% compared to the average volume of 382 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Guess’ by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Guess’ by 105.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GES traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.21. 15,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,591. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average is $19.45. Guess’ has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Guess’ will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Guess”s payout ratio is 31.03%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Guess’ in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

