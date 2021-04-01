Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 16,339 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 136.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Medpace worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 89.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,429,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 439.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 163,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,318,000 after purchasing an additional 133,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 11.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medpace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.67.

MEDP stock opened at $164.05 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $177.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.41 million. Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $1,554,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,819.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,012 shares of company stock valued at $33,306,627 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

