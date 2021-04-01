H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Short Interest Down 31.6% in March

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HCYT stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.06. 32,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,813. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04. H-CYTE has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.05.

H-CYTE Company Profile

H-CYTE, Inc, a medical biosciences company, develops and implements various treatment options in regenerative medicine to treat chronic lung diseases. It engages in the development of L-CYTE-01 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

