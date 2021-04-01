Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Michael J. Labarre Sells 28,689 Shares

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,003.84.

NASDAQ HALO traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.43. 1,255,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,360. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.19 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272,072 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,243,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,825,000 after buying an additional 235,691 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.7% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after purchasing an additional 448,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,472,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,873,000 after purchasing an additional 753,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.15.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

