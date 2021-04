Harvest Technology Group Ltd (ASX:HTG) Insider Marcus Machin Buys 400,000 Shares

Harvest Technology Group Ltd (ASX:HTG) insider Marcus Machin bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($35,714.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60.

Harvest Technology Group Company Profile

Harvest Technology Group Limited provides offshore solutions and engineering services for subsea intervention projects and asset integrity risk mitigation primarily in Australia. The company provides technology based subsea and asset integrity risk mitigation solutions for the energy, renewable, and resource sectors; and data transfer, encryption, and compression services to clients operating in offshore and remote environments.

