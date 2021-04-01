HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $62,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 28.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,449,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,685,000 after acquiring an additional 185,477 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 751,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In related news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 7,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.17, for a total value of $1,296,441.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,810 shares of company stock worth $19,453,297. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,469. The company has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.80. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $79.74 and a one year high of $194.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.