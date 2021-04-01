Head to Head Analysis: Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) versus Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ideanomics and Global Payments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $44.57 million 15.66 -$97.68 million N/A N/A Global Payments $4.91 billion 12.11 $430.61 million $5.86 34.40

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Global Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Global Payments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and Global Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -998.07% -212.69% -116.68% Global Payments 6.75% 6.46% 4.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ideanomics and Global Payments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Payments 0 4 26 0 2.87

Global Payments has a consensus price target of $209.59, indicating a potential upside of 3.97%. Given Global Payments’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global Payments is more favorable than Ideanomics.

Summary

Global Payments beats Ideanomics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc. focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital division provides financial services solutions. This division is involved in the areas of capital markets, such as financial products advisory and creation, with specific focus on the application of blockchain and artificial intelligence in financial technology. This division also operates EKAR, an exchange traded fund that tracks the Innovation Labs Next Generation Vehicles Index, which comprises of global stocks that have exposure to the theme of electric and self driving/autonomous vehicles. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York with office in Beijing, China.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services. This segment also provides an array of enterprise software solutions that streamline business operations of its customers in various vertical markets; and value-added services, such as point-of-sale solutions, and analytic and engagement tools, as well as payroll and human capital management services. The Issuer Solutions segment offers solutions that enable financial institutions and retailers to manage their card portfolios through a platform; and commercial payments and ePayables solutions for businesses and governments. The Business and Consumer Solutions segment provides general-purpose reloadable prepaid debit and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers, and businesses under the Netspend brand. It markets its products and services through direct sales force, trade associations, agent and enterprise software providers, referral arrangements with value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

