Head to Head Review: Model N (NYSE:MODN) & EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) and Model N (NYSE:MODN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for EverQuote and Model N, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 1 0 6 0 2.71 Model N 0 2 6 0 2.75

EverQuote presently has a consensus target price of $57.43, indicating a potential upside of 58.25%. Model N has a consensus target price of $43.63, indicating a potential upside of 23.83%. Given EverQuote’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than Model N.

Volatility and Risk

EverQuote has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Model N has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.9% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Model N shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of EverQuote shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Model N shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EverQuote and Model N’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -2.59% -14.19% -8.21% Model N -8.48% -6.16% -2.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EverQuote and Model N’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $248.81 million 4.15 -$7.12 million ($0.28) -129.61 Model N $161.06 million 7.67 -$13.66 million ($0.18) -195.72

EverQuote has higher revenue and earnings than Model N. Model N is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EverQuote, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Model N beats EverQuote on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Model N

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs. It also provides Deal Management, which increases deal conversion and pricing consistency; Deal Intelligence that controls price concessions and determines ideal prices; Channel Management, which provides manufacturers a view of inventory, as well as evaluate price protection and stock rotation, and matching available inventory to quotes; Market Development Fund Management that allows companies to streamline their MDF process and reduce revenue leakage; and Rebates Management, which centralizes control of rebate programs. In addition, the company offers Channel Data Management that automates the process of collection, cleansing, validation, and standardization of channel partner data, such as POS, inventory, and claims; and Configure Price Quote, which streamlines the quote to contract process by enabling the configuration of complex services, bundles, and solutions into a single interface; and Contract Lifecycle Management that enables users to create and manage contracts directly. Further, it provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

