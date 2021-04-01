Head to Head Review: NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) vs. Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NovoCure and Titan Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovoCure $351.32 million 38.53 -$7.23 million ($0.07) -1,888.29 Titan Medical N/A N/A -$41.91 million N/A N/A

NovoCure has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Medical.

Profitability

This table compares NovoCure and Titan Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovoCure 4.26% 7.40% 3.94% Titan Medical N/A N/A -53.07%

Risk & Volatility

NovoCure has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Medical has a beta of 3.53, suggesting that its stock price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.1% of NovoCure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Titan Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of NovoCure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for NovoCure and Titan Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovoCure 1 4 4 0 2.33 Titan Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00

NovoCure currently has a consensus price target of $129.13, indicating a potential downside of 2.31%. Titan Medical has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 41.18%. Given NovoCure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NovoCure is more favorable than Titan Medical.

Summary

NovoCure beats Titan Medical on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma. It is also developing products for brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, gastric cancer, ovarian cancer, liver cancer, and mesothelioma. The company markets its products in the European Union, Japan, and internationally. It has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with MSD to evaluate tumor treating fields together with KEYTRUDA, an anti-PD-1 therapy; and a strategic alliance with the NYU Grossman School of Medicine's Department of Radiation Oncology that provides a framework for preclinical and clinical development projects studying Tumor Treating Fields. NovoCure Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc., a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures. The SPORT Surgical System enables surgeons to perform surgical procedures for gynecologic, urologic, colorectal, and abdominal indications. Titan Medical Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

