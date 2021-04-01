Head-To-Head Survey: Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) and Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) and Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.4% of Professional shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Professional shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Professional and Hope Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hope Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Professional presently has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential downside of 6.10%. Hope Bancorp has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 46.88%. Given Professional’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Professional is more favorable than Hope Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Professional and Hope Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional $42.02 million 5.97 $2.34 million N/A N/A Hope Bancorp $734.47 million 2.53 $171.04 million $1.35 11.16

Hope Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Professional.

Profitability

This table compares Professional and Hope Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional N/A N/A N/A Hope Bancorp 18.62% 6.21% 0.77%

Summary

Hope Bancorp beats Professional on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers cash management services, online/digital and mobile banking services. The company has five branches and four loan production offices located throughout South Florida. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans. The company also offers trade finance services, including the issuance and negotiation of letters of credit, as well as handles documentary collections; warehouse lines of credit to mortgage loan originators; and commercial equipment lease financing. In addition, it provides cash management services, such as remote deposit capture, lock box, and ACH origination services; investment and wealth management services; mobile banking services; debit card services; foreign exchanges services, safe deposit boxes, and other customary bank services; internet banking services; and automated teller machine services. As of January 26, 2021, the company operated 58 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, and Alabama; SBA loan production offices in Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, New York City, Northern California, and Houston; commercial loan production office in Northern California and Seattle; residential mortgage loan production offices in Southern California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. The company was formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Hope Bancorp, Inc. in August 2016. Hope Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

