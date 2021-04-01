HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $184.13 Million

Equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will announce $184.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $179.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.00 million. HealthEquity reported sales of $190.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year sales of $756.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $750.28 million to $762.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $817.21 million, with estimates ranging from $781.80 million to $840.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.64.

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $4,691,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $12,784,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,857 shares in the company, valued at $29,903,542.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,266 shares of company stock valued at $18,602,792 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 141,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 76.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HQY traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $68.11. 656,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,475. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,362.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.54. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $93.32.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

