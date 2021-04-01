Helen M. Mahy Purchases 8,184 Shares of The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) Stock

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) insider Helen M. Mahy acquired 8,184 shares of The Renewables Infrastructure Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £9,984.48 ($13,044.79).

Shares of LON:TRIG opened at GBX 121.80 ($1.59) on Thursday. The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 117.20 ($1.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 140.60 ($1.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 125.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 129.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s payout ratio is 1.92%.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited is a closed-ended investment company, investing in and managing a portfolio of investments in renewable energy infrastructure project companies. Its objectives are to provide shareholders with an attractive long-term income-based return with a positive correlation to inflation by focusing on strong cash generation across a diversified portfolio of predominantly operating projects; to maintain prudent financial management in terms of the approach to cost control, cash management, dividend cover, financing arrangements and foreign exchange and interest rate hedging, and to diversify its investment portfolio to enhance spreading of risk, increase share liquidity and obtain further scale efficiencies, while seeking to enhance Net Asset Value (NAV) per share for investors.

