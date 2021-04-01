Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Short Interest Up 40.7% in March

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,600 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the February 28th total of 193,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLDCY traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.59. 17,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,510. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91. Henderson Land Development has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Store Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

