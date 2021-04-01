Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Down 26.1% in March

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HESAY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:HESAY traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,492. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.73. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $63.62 and a one year high of $118.88.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

